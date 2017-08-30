Next phase of Verona Road construction project begins Tuesday

FITCHBURG (WKOW) – Commuters who use Verona Road will face additional traffic snarls when they hit the road after Labor Day.

The next phase of the Verona Road construction project begins Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Mobilization of crews and equipment already is occurring this week with minimal traffic impacts, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The project involves reconstructing and expanding Verona Road from Raymond Road south to County PD (McKee Road), and building interchanges at Williamsburg Way and County PD.

Work on this phase will include:

-- Reconstruction of Verona Road south of County PD (including the County PD interchange);

-- Construction of the westbound interchange ramps between County PD and Raymond Road;

-- Construction of the Williamsburg Way bridge over Verona Road; and

-- Reconstruction of Verona Road south of Raymond Road.

This fall, temporary widening will occur on Verona Road, from Fitchrona Road to Raymond Road, and will be used for future traffic staging.

Nighttime grading and paving operations are expected in this area. Two lanes will remain open to traffic in each direction onVerona Road, especially during peak travel times. Nighttime single lane closures will occur on Verona Road in this area between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Access continues to remain open to area businesses and neighborhoods throughout construction. The public is encouraged to continue to patronize the local businesses in the project area.

Motorists are encouraged to be alert and drive with caution in all work zones, and eliminate distractions when behind the wheel.

This $29.6 million phase of construction is scheduled to be completed by summer 2019 – weather permitting. The contractor for this project is Integrity Grading and Excavating, Inc., based out of Schofield, WI.

The entire Verona Road Project is currently scheduled to be completed in fall 2020.

The public is strongly encouraged to register for weekly construction updates via email on the Verona Road Project website,www.VeronaRoadProject.wi.gov. You can also follow the project on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WIVeronaRoadProject. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.