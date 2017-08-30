Relief drive Friday in Janesville for Harvey victims

JANESVILLE (WKOW) – A Harvey relief drop-off drive has been scheduled for Friday in Janesville.

Janesville’s Hufcor is teaming up with the JJ Watt Foundation to gather supplies that will be trucked to Texas.

The drive runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 in the parking lot of Farm & Fleet, 2421 Old Humes Road.

Items requested include bottled water, Gatorade, buckets, large trash bags, rubber gloves, sponges, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizer and pet food.

JJ Watt, a Pewaukee native, former Badger football player and current defensive end for the Houston Texas, launched an online fundraiser Sunday that already has collected commitments of more than $5 million.

On Wednesday, he raised the fundraising goal to $10 million.

https://www.youcaring.com/victimsofhurricaneharvey-915053