Former pharmacy owner sentenced to two years for health care fraud

JANESVILLE (WKOW) – The former owner of a Janesville pharmacy was sentenced today to two years in prison after being convicted of health care fraud.

Mark Johnson, 55, Janesville, was the owner of Kealey Pharmacy and Home Care in Janesville when he was indicted in August 2016 by a grand jury charging him with health care fraud, making false statements in a health care fraud audit and identity theft.

Johnson pleaded guilty and was convicted in May of county one of the charges, according to a news release from the Justice Department.

Investigators began their investigation after being alerted to the possible fraud by two employees who worked at the pharmacy. Johnson obtained approximately $740,000 in fraudulent prescription reimbursements during his fraud scheme, according to the news release.

Johnson defrauded Medicare and Medicaid from approximately January 2008 to March 2014, according to the news release.

According to the justice department, Johnson submitted false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and Medicaid obtaining reimbursement for medication that was not, in fact, provided to beneficiaries.

On occasion, Johnson also created false prescription orders using the identities of physicians and then submitted claims for reimbursement for medication pursuant to these false prescription orders, according to the news release.

Johnson will begin serving his sentence in October.