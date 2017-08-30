Report: LB Brooks Signing With Packers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

The NFL Network is reporting that the Green Bay Packers are signing LB Ahmad Brooks to a 1-year deal, worth up to $5 million.  The base salary is reportedly worth $3.5 million.

Brooks became a free agent last week after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers.  In his 10-year career, the former Pro Bowler has 53.5 sacks and 290 tackles.

