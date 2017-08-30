Madison neighborhood gets look at new Hill Farms development pro - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison neighborhood gets look at new Hill Farms development proposal

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Neighbors around the Hill Farms development site in Madison will get a look at a proposal for private development at the location Wednesday night.

A meeting is set for 7:00 p.m. at nearby Covenant Presbyterian Church for people to see the proposal from Summit Smith Development, which includes office space, housing, retail/restaurants, a hotel and an outdoor plaza. Summit Smith representatives will also be there to answer questions.

The Hill Farms site is home to the State Department of Transportation(DOT) building. Work at the site includes construction of a new DOT building on the west side of the property, which sits south of University Avenue and north of Sheboygan Avenue.

The private development discussed Wednesday night would be on the east side of the property, closer to Segoe Road.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.