Madison neighborhood gets look at new Hill Farms development proposal

MADISON (WKOW) -- Neighbors around the Hill Farms development site in Madison will get a look at a proposal for private development at the location Wednesday night.

A meeting is set for 7:00 p.m. at nearby Covenant Presbyterian Church for people to see the proposal from Summit Smith Development, which includes office space, housing, retail/restaurants, a hotel and an outdoor plaza. Summit Smith representatives will also be there to answer questions.

The Hill Farms site is home to the State Department of Transportation(DOT) building. Work at the site includes construction of a new DOT building on the west side of the property, which sits south of University Avenue and north of Sheboygan Avenue.

The private development discussed Wednesday night would be on the east side of the property, closer to Segoe Road.