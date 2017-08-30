Madison Police officer among many Airbnb operators without license

Town of Clinton Police say four people are behind an early August fire intentionally set at the First Presbyterian Church's Minister House and to its Noah's Ark playground.More >>
Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI-6) told constituents Tuesday the American people have a right to be upset with their members of Congress who won't face them in town hall settings. Rep. Grothman has held a number of town halls in recent days, including one in the Portage City Council chambers where the people he represents didn't hold back on their questions or criticisms of him.More >>
It's a facility that's been open for 22 years, serving Madison's most vulnerable people. But it will soon close, meaning several homeless people will soon lose several services and be forced to move out.More >>
Join us for the Madison auditions for this season of "American Idol." The auditions will take place Sept. 7. Sign up here to be one of the lucky singers to be a part of the local audition.More >>
One person was killed after crashing his truck and being hit by a vehicle near Edgerton.More >>
Any natural disaster brings out scammers who prey on the kindness of those looking to help.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Many have seen this satellite imagery of Harvey, but without the meteorologists at UW's Space Science and Engineering Center, we wouldn't have this perspective.More >>
Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-WI-6) told constituents Tuesday he will vote in favor of a relief package for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, but he wants some guaranteed spending cuts in return.More >>
A Madison Police officer who faces criminal charges in connection to an alleged, drunken driving is cited for crashing into road signs and driving off in the same incident.More >>
Wisconsin school districts that don't follow the spirit of Act 10 will not be financially penalized in the 2017-19 state budget, as Gov. Scott Walker had proposed.More >>
Every time stores get new copies of Roll Player, they're selling out almost immediately.More >>
A registered sex offender with a lengthy history as a peeping tom was released from jail on signature bond Monday following a recent arrest for burglary, invasion of privacy, and attempted invasion of privacy among other chargesMore >>
You may soon see Wisconsin police departments with more military-style gear after the Trump administration announced a new executive order. But at least one local police department says the new order won't affect its officers.More >>
