Madison Police officer among many Airbnb operators without license

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison Police officer is among the hundreds of Airbnb operators who remain without a license to offer the short-term rental service.



Kelly Hoeft advertises her home as a rental option on Airbnb's web site. But she is hardly alone in flaunting the city requirement of tourist rooming house license.



Public Health Madison & Dane County officials say there are forty licensed Airbnbs in Madison. Environmental Health Services Supervisor Beth Cleary says there's probably ten times that number operating in the city.



City officials are poised to be more aggressive in getting Airbnb operators to obtain licenses. Officials have contracted with a data firm to identify unlicensed operators, and the firm's representatives believe they will locate 85% of the unlicensed, short term rental locations.



"I'm confident that we'll have vendors that will want to get licensed," Cleary says.



Cleary says complaints over people renting rooms outside of the city's purview have led her staff to have direct contact with Airbnb operators who've yet to take the required steps.



"We've heard all stories," Cleary says. "We've heard, 'I was going to do it, yes, I know about it, I need to do it,' (and) 'No, I don't know what you're doing.' A lot of questions."



Cleary says when the city contractor compiles the list of license scofflaws, letters will go out to educate them on license requirements. She says it remains to be seen what happens to operators who ignore letters.



"At some point, the city will need to make a decision about enforcement and how that might look," Cleary says.



Fines for failing to observe a similar, state lodging license requirement can be as high as $700.



Obtaining the city license, and funding an annual health and safety inspection can cost an operator several hundred dollars. Cleary says the inspection verifies important safety features are functional in the rental, such as carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, and emergency exit route maps.



Earlier this year, Madison officials reached agreement with Airbnb to have the company collect and remit room takes to the city.



Traditional bed-and-breakfast operator Tom Shannon of The Speckled Hen Inn says guests will inquire about his establishment's system of safety fixtures.



Shannon says license and other required costs ultimately help members of the hospitality industry.

"It makes sense to me because everyone benefits from where those tax dollars go," Shannon. "The tourism the state supports and encourages, the Airbnbs benefit from that, as well as the bed-and-breakfasts, as well as the corporate hotels."



Hoeft's web page on the Airbnb site includes many glowing reviews of her accommodations from past guests... But without a license, she and many other operators can offer no city-verified assurance of health and safety.



Hoeft has yet to return a call from 27 News seeking comment on her lack of the city, lodging license.



