Beloit Fire's elite water rescue team preps for possible mission to Houston

BELOIT (WKOW) -- They train for rescues on the Rock River, but Houston might soon need Beloit Fire's water rescue squad.

Beloit Fire Lieutenant Jason Griffin and six others are planning on the potential mission down south. It's estimated the crew could be gone for anywhere from 8 days to two weeks, working 12-hour days, dawn until dusk.

It's a task Lt. Griffin says his crew isn't backing down from.

"With the knowledge and the skills, we can save a lot of people and not put people in the danger," Lt. Griffin said.

But there is still fear, especially from his family.

"You can tell that nervousness, of course my kids didn't really understand, they are only 3 and 5 but then I got a call from my parents, they want to know too," he said.

The task means disrupting family life, all to help those affected by the Hurricane's aftermath.

"We make sure all of our guys know exactly what they are doing, and we are doing it to help people and we have the knowledge and the skills to not put other people in the danger," he said.