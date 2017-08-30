Boys & Girls Club Heading to Texas

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County has been collecting donations to take to the relief efforts for families impacted by Harvey. They have filled their halls with supplies and are planning on packing up multiple trucks and vans to drive to Texas on Thursday. There were many volunteers who showed up to help. Patrick Jackson brought his family to help with the efforts. When he found out that more driver were needed, he volunteered to go along.

Chanelle Shields was also volunteering today. She said that the fire department came by to tell them that the donations were piled so high in the halls that they would need to stop stacking pretty soon. She is one of the volunteers planning to come back Thursday morning to pack up the trucks and see the volunteers off.

The journey from Madison to Austin, Texas will take a drive time of about eighteen hours. Drivers are planning on picking up more supplies from other donating facilities on the way. The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County will also continue taking monetary donations to present on behalf of the citizens of Madison.