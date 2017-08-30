TONIGHT AT 10: Madison police partner with bars to tackle crime downtown

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have a new way to tackle crime in a trouble spot downtown.

In the first half of 2017, officers saw a significant increase in substantial batteries happening in the 600 block of University Avenue. It's a stretch where hundreds of people gather at bar time and fights inevitably break out.



"I've been on this block for nine years and I'm used to the spike in violence," said Armando Acosta, general manager of Churchkey Bar, which is on that block. "This year was by far the worst I've ever seen."

But a new police effort that started mid summer, is already making progress.

"We are back to what we would have been probably two to three years ago," community police officer Chad Crose told 27 News. "We're not perfect, but we're taking steps in the right direction."

Tonight on 27 News at 10, we're digging deeper into the police department's new partnership with bar owner that's tackling crime in and outside the businesses in the area.