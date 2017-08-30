Reflections on Jerry Lewis and WKOW's Telethon involvement

MADISON (WKOW) -- For decades, Labor Day meant WKOW-TV's involvement in the broadcast of the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon.



The on-air fundraising to benefit people with neuromuscular disease gave way to other fundraising techniques by the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and people with more than forty, different neuromuscular conditions continue to receive support.



The television effort was launched and spearheaded nationally by iconic comedian and actor Jerry Lewis, who helped raise millions of dollars for the MDA. Lewis died last month at the age of 91.



"He was always convinced that some day soon, we would have that cure," says Allan Marty, who coordinated telethon volunteers for the WKOW portion of the broadcast for many years.



Kirsten Vanderscheuren appeared on the Telethon in Madison during her childhood years, as she coped with the effects of Spinal Muscular Atrophy. She talked about the fun and freedom of MDA Summer Camp, and her aspirations and hopes.



Vanderscheuren graduated UW-Madison law school, and works for the city of Madison. She married her husband Tony in the spring.



Vanderscheuren says having role models among people with disabilities who pushed past fear and challenges to accomplish goals contributed to her drive to do the same. And she says another factor was Jerry Lewis.

"(He) Was someone who had been a bit of an inspiration for me, had been someone for me who brought out a positive, hopeful spirit," Vanderscheuren says.



Marty remains involved in fundraising efforts for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, including the MDA Muscle Walk of Madison. This year's event is Sept. 24 at Warner Park, with more information available through MDA representative Jason Perugini at jperugini@mdausa.org.



Marty says Lewis' death affected him.



"I was saddened," Marty says. "And then I said to myself, the only way to honor Jerry is to keep fighting. Find the cure."

