Wisconsin woman accused of posing as nurse pleads no contest

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin woman accused of posing as a nurse has been convicted on a felony charge in Marathon County District Court.

The Wausau Daily Herald reports that 41-year-old Jennifer Browne, of Hatley, pleaded no contest Wednesday to using identifying information to obtain money. Officials say Browne used another person's credentials to get jobs, including one at a Wausau nursing home.

Browne faces up to six years in prison on the charge. She is facing a similar charge in Sauk County, as well as three counts of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Court records show that Browne worked at Mount View Care Center in Wausau, from November 2015 to April 2016, but used the license number of a nurse in Milwaukee with a similar name.