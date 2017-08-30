Wisconsin woman accused of posing as nurse pleads no contest - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin woman accused of posing as nurse pleads no contest

Posted: Updated:

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin woman accused of posing as a nurse has been convicted on a felony charge in Marathon County District Court.

The Wausau Daily Herald reports that 41-year-old Jennifer Browne, of Hatley, pleaded no contest Wednesday to using identifying information to obtain money. Officials say Browne used another person's credentials to get jobs, including one at a Wausau nursing home.

Browne faces up to six years in prison on the charge. She is facing a similar charge in Sauk County, as well as three counts of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Court records show that Browne worked at Mount View Care Center in Wausau, from November 2015 to April 2016, but used the license number of a nurse in Milwaukee with a similar name.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.