Verona Area School District holds 'Back to School' staff picnic

VERONA (WKOW) -- Its back to school season, and many districts in Southern Wisconsin are getting ready to begin the year.

To celebrate the start of the school year, the Verona Area School district held a 'Back to School' picnic just for staff members. According to Superintendent Dean Gorrell, around 800 staff members showed up. He says many of the teachers were just as excited to see each other as students get to see their friends.

"For some staff this might be the only time of the year they see other people that they've known who work with in other buildings," said Gorrell. "We've gotten to be such a large district this is really important for us to bring us all together."

The first day of school for students at the Verona Area School District is Friday, September 1.