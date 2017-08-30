Rettke Standing Above the Rest, As #6 Badgers Undefeated

Former Badgers star JJ Watt has raised millions for flood relief in Houston. Meanwhile, closer to home, one of his former college teammates is chipping in as well. Montee Ball spent the day at the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County helping solicit donations.More >>
Domingo Santana and Jonathan Villar homered in the sixth inning, and center fielder Keon Broxton made a leaping catch over the wall for the final out in the Milwaukee Brewers' 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.More >>
Matt Carpenter hit a two-run homer and Luke Voit drove in four runs, backing Luke Weaver's 10-strikeout night in a 10-2 win Tuesday over the Milwaukee Brewers.More >>
The Bucks are planning to take a trip back in time for a "Return to the MECCA" game on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. The Bucks will host the Boston Celtics at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA. The Bucks will debut their Classic Edition uniforms in the contest.More >>
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 as investigators continue to search for the killer of three men Aug. 13, 2017 at a Kenosha County racetrack.More >>
Wisconsin freshman Dana Rettke was named the Co-Big Ten Conference Player of the Week and Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week while freshman Sydney Hilley was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.More >>
Paul Chryst met with the media on Sunday to officially close the book on fall camp, and officially kick off the first game week of the 2017 season. Wisconsin will host Utah State Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.More >>
