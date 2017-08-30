Developers answer public concerns about building on west side DOT site

MADISON (WKOW) -- Developers and city officials tried to reassure people in a west side Madison neighborhood Wednesday night that bringing more businesses won't hurt their quality of life.

They live in the University Hill Farms neighborhood and the development is planned for the Department of Transportation site on Sheboygan Avenue.

Besides the new D-O-T building itself, plans are to build a hotel, retail and more.

Residents' big concerns are traffic and parking.

"As just a person who lives inn a house in the neighborhood and doesn't want more traffic on Segoe Rd, which I live on, I fail to see how this is going to benefit us," said one resident.

Developers said they're hoping to create an extension to the existing community with amenities, public space, restaurants and dining.

That area around Hilldale has seen a lot of development recently.

A new hotel is being built right now on Frey Street next to the mall.