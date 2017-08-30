Kwik Trip buyout causes Jim's Meat Market to close

MADISON (WKOW) -- The arrival of a popular gas station chain in Madison is sending a local butcher shop packing.

Jim's Meat Market owners found out Wednesday afternoon Kwik Trip will not be renewing their lease next year. Jim's is inside a PDQ on Northport Drive. Kwik Trip bought out the company and is planning to remodel the locations in Madison.

Co-owner John Lehman says they're going to start looking at costs of relocating, but he's not sure if they'll be able to afford it. Closing would put an end to the more than 40-year business.

"A place like this is not very affordable to open anymore, just because of the equipment, you know, the freezer and just everything is really expensive, so we're going to run some numbers, but we're not sure if its affordable for us to move or reopen," Lehman told 27 News.

Customers stopping in Wednesday say they're devastated to hear they might have to say goodbye to their local butcher.

"I feel like it would be a big disservice to the neighborhood if we couldn’t find a place for them on this side of town, where they have so many loyal customers," said Kristin Crosno, who lives nearby.

Lehman says Kwik Trip will give Jim's Meat Market free rent through the year, but they'll have to close the location in January.