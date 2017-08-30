Police search for suspect in Brodhead hit and run

BRODHEAD (WKOW) -- Police in Brodhead are trying to track down the driver who hit a bicyclist and took off.

This happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 17th St. and West 5th St.

Officers say a car hit a 15 year old boy biking to the high school.

Paramedics examined the boy at the school.

Police say the car is a 2 door, blue Monte Carlo.

They say the driver is a white man, 30 to 40 years old with dark hair, a long beard and he was wearing a green baseball cap.

Anyone who sees the car should call Brodhead police at (608) 897-2112.