Man arrested for allegedly entering UW dorm, women's restrooms

MADISON (WKOW) --  UW-Madison police arrested a man who they say sneaked into a residence hall and went into several women's restrooms, pointing a camera at one woman.
    18 year old Larry Seidl of Madison faces charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.
    Officers say Seidl "piggy-backed" off residents of Sellery Hall, pretending to be a resident, to get into the building.

