Person shot on Rethke Ave. in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Person shot on Rethke Ave. in Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police investigate a shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

Madison police tell 27 News multiple calls came in for shots fired at about 11:30 p.m.  Officers were called out to the 200 block of Rethke Avenue, that's near Worthington Park on Madison's east side.

Police found one person with gun shot wounds.  That person was conscious and taken to the hospital.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.