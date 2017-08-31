Annual Dog Paddle raises money for Madison Capital K9s

MADISON (WKOW) -- A fundraiser this weekend that raises money for Madison's Capital K9s is a good way to let your dog cool off from the heat of summer.

On Friday, Ofc. Henry Wilson, K9 Boris and Julie Tessmer with Capital K9s stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event.

Even though the temperatures may be cooler, the pups may still enjoy a swim in Goodman Pool. The annual Dog Paddle is Sunday, September 10 starting at 9:00 a.m.

The event is a fundraiser for the Madison Police Department's Capital K9s. Admission is $20 for the dog swim and $25 for the dog swim and wash.

