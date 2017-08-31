Learn more about “Migos” and Dogtoberfest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Marissa DeGroot from the Dane County Human Society stopped by Wake Up to show off this week’s pet pal, Migos.

Migos is an adult Ball Python. DeGroot says Migos was found stray in Fitchburg. Ball Pythons can live as long as 30 years or more.

"Ball Pythons can make really amazing pets," says DeGroot.

The Dane County Humane Society is also gearing up for Dogtoberfest. The event, presented by Spectrum Brands on Sunday, September 10 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm!

DCHS will welcome over 500 guests and their canine companions to Capital Brewery's beautiful Bier Garten. Guests are invited to come and enjoy lively bluegrass tunes with the Oak Street Ramblers and Milkhouse Radio.

Come and enjoy some lively bluegrass tunes, tip back a few Capital brews and purchase a great lunch from Madison favorite, OSS.

Guests are asked for a $10 donation at the door to join in on the fun all day. DCHS also asks that all dogs are up-to-date on vaccinations, are friendly in social environments and are held on leashes that do not flex.

Click here to learn more about Henson.