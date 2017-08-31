Haze over Madison caused by Canadian wildfires

Madison police investigate a shooting that happened late Wednesday night.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison Police officer is among the hundreds of Airbnb operators who remain without a license to offer the short-term rental service.More >>
The arrival of a popular gas station chain in Madison is sending a local butcher shop packing.More >>
Police in Brodhead are trying to track down the driver who hit a bicyclist and took off.More >>
A Harvey relief drop-off drive has been scheduled for Friday in Janesville. Janesville’s Hufcor is teaming up with the JJ Watt Foundation to gather supplies that will be trucked to Texas.More >>
Dozens of people across the country are getting sick from Salmonella after coming into contact with pet turtles.More >>
White House officials are considering taxing 401k retirement contributions up front, in order to replace revenue that would be lost by lowering the corporate tax rate. The proposal is leading area financial advisors to question how that might impact retirement savings going forward.More >>
It's a facility that's been open for 22 years, serving Madison's most vulnerable people. But it will soon close, meaning several homeless people will soon lose several services and be forced to move out.More >>
Two 10-year-old girls are joining the effort to help people affected by Tropical Storm Harvey, knowing every dollar counts.More >>
Town of Clinton Police say four people are behind an early August fire intentionally set at the First Presbyterian Church's Minister House and to its Noah's Ark playground.More >>
Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI-6) told constituents Tuesday the American people have a right to be upset with their members of Congress who won't face them in town hall settings. Rep. Grothman has held a number of town halls in recent days, including one in the Portage City Council chambers where the people he represents didn't hold back on their questions or criticisms of him.More >>
Any natural disaster brings out scammers who prey on the kindness of those looking to help.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - Many have seen this satellite imagery of Harvey, but without the meteorologists at UW's Space Science and Engineering Center, we wouldn't have this perspective.More >>
Congressman Glenn Grothman (R-WI-6) told constituents Tuesday he will vote in favor of a relief package for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, but he wants some guaranteed spending cuts in return.More >>
A Madison Police officer who faces criminal charges in connection to an alleged, drunken driving is cited for crashing into road signs and driving off in the same incident.More >>
