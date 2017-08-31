Haze over Madison caused by Canadian wildfires

MADISON (WKOW) – Smoke from Canadian wildfires has arrived in Southern Wisconsin according to the National Weather Service, and the haze is noticeable in the Madison area.

Madison fire officials have been receiving reports of a smokey haze hanging over parts of the city this afternoon. The department has received several Tweets asking about the haze and what is described as a chemical or burning smell.

Reports stretch from the area of Woodman’s on the east side all the way to south Park Street and Lake Waubesa

Satelite imagery clearly shows the smoke pushing down into the Great Lakes states.

There also are reports as far east as Kenosha, according to WKOW Meteorologist Star Derry.

News reports suggest the haze is due to Canadian wildfires. We can't confirm the "chemical odors" we're receiving reports of are related. https://t.co/f2lG7E26Tp — Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) August 31, 2017