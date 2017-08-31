Only on 27 News: Beloit based Comply 365 helps Southwest Airlines move 500 out of flooded Houston Airport

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A Beloit based tech company is credited with helping Southwest airlines re-route hundreds of people stranded in Houston.

"I have no technology background, and I have no flight background," Comply 365 Co-Founder Kerry Frank said. "Just an entrepreneur who had a great idea and decided I could do it," she explained.

In ten years time, Frank has revolutionized the airline industry's communications.

Before Frank's software, pilots carried 40 pound briefcases with flight reports and other critical information. The F-A-A could call for it at a moment's notice, so Comply 365 puts all those detailed documents on easy to access I-pads.

"This is the digital wave, right?" she said. "This is the area for aviation to totally transform, and right now, we have 80 percent of the North American Market using our software."

It's software Southwest relied on.

"Southwest specifically did some incredible feats to get as many people out of Houston as possible. So, it was really fun to know my software was a part of it," she said.

Under emergency irregular operations, the airline used her software to power through and move than five hundred people out of Hobby Airport, Sunday.

"They sent alerts out to the pilots, letting them know what was going on, they built an emergency forum in less than five minutes..and got it out to the I-Pads so the pilots..could say if they are OK," Frank said.

Surprisingly, Frank says she didn't even know the software was modified for the feat.

"They did everything within minutes, that's the power of digital."

Frank says her company is not just in the North American airline market, it has expanded internationally with Qantas and other carriers that fly from Iceland to Dubai.