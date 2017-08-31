Highway covered with cheese after two-semi crash

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) – A crash between two semis near Mineral Point Thursday morning left cheese spilled over the highway.

Iowa County dispatch received a call at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 reporting two semis that were in a crash and blocking lanes.

According to investigators, a semi operated by Ayman Khatib, 24, of Appleton was in the slow lane of U.S. Highway 151 when he was rear ended by a semi operated by Kenneth Carston of Bloomfield, Iowa.

Khatib’s semi was loaded with cheese, and the crash resulted in cheese spilling over the highway, according to a news release from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

Both drivers were uninjured, but the highway was closed for about two hours.