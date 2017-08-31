Local business owner commits $10,000 to stop Safe Haven closure

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's renewed hope for a Madison transitional shelter for mentally ill homeless people.

As 27 News reported Tuesday, Porchlight's Safe Haven facility on Nakoosa Trail will shut down at the end of the year after learning they would lose federal funding.

However, John Cannarella, owner of A-1 Furniture off Stoughton Rd., announced Thursday he will be donating $10,000 to Porchlight to help keep the shelter running.

Without receiving a $350,000 grant from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, the facility told residents they must be moved out by December 31.

Cannarella says after he heard about the closure he decided to give back to help the shelter continue providing support for those with mental illness.

"I was a guardian for my brother-in-law who was schizophrenic,” said Cannarella. “He was on and off the streets, on his medication, off his medication, so I know what mental illness is, and I know the disaster it is for people who aren't able to be taken care of or seek help.”

Executive Director of Porchlight Karla Thennes says they need to raise at least $400,000 by the end of the year, to keep the program running longer.

Besides his donation, Cannarella is calling on other business owners to pitch in at least $1,000 or match his $10,000 donation to Porchlight.

In addition to business owners, Thennes says anyone can help the facility raise money by visiting its website.