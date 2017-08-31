Six semi-trucks of of flood relief supplies from Boys and Girls - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Six semi-trucks of of flood relief supplies from Boys and Girls Club on way to Texas

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is headed to Texas. The group left just a few hours ago.

They have collected enough to fill six semi-trucks, worth about $300,000 worth of supplies. The group has also raised over $25,000, which will be donated to families in need.

"We're going down with 12 different people, we have a rescue team that's in Houston trying to bring families back," said Michael Johnson, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.