Six semi-trucks of of flood relief supplies from Boys and Girls Club on way to Texas

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is headed to Texas. The group left just a few hours ago.



They have collected enough to fill six semi-trucks, worth about $300,000 worth of supplies. The group has also raised over $25,000, which will be donated to families in need.



"We're going down with 12 different people, we have a rescue team that's in Houston trying to bring families back," said Michael Johnson, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.