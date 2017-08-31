Madison beverage companies send help to Harvey victims

MADISON (WKOW) -- In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, more help from Wisconsin will fill one of the biggest needs in the south: clean water.

Pepsi-Cola of Madison and Madison-based Klarbrunn are sending water and Gatorade to the JJ Watt Foundation.

Company reps say they align with Watt's commitment to his community.

"So as JJ is you know a Wisconsinite, but he is now down in Houston and looking to support those victims, we feel that it's our obligation to make sure that we are helping any community that needs support," said Tyler Hartmann.

In all, they're sending down more than 50,000 bottles.