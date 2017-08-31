Madison beverage companies send help to Harvey victims - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison beverage companies send help to Harvey victims

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, more help from Wisconsin will fill one of the biggest needs in the south: clean water.
    Pepsi-Cola of Madison and Madison-based Klarbrunn are sending water and Gatorade to the JJ Watt Foundation.
    Company reps say they align with Watt's commitment to his community.
    "So as JJ is you know a Wisconsinite, but he is now down in Houston and looking to support those victims, we feel that it's our obligation to make sure that we are helping any community that needs support," said Tyler Hartmann.
    In all, they're sending down more than 50,000 bottles.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.