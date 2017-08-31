27 News reporter Hunter Sáenz heading to Houston to report on re - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

27 News reporter Hunter Sáenz heading to Houston to report on recovery efforts

MADISON (WKOW) -- 27 News reporter Hunter Sáenz is on his way to Texas to report on recovery efforts.

Hunter is from the Houston area and has family there who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

He will be reporting from the disaster area, bringing you the stories of local people who have made their way down to Texas to provide a helping hand.

Look for his reports starting Friday on 27 News, online and on our Facebook page throughout the holiday weekend.

