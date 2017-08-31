End Zone -- Week 3 Thursday Scores - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

End Zone -- Week 3 Thursday Scores

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (AP) -

PREP FOOTBALL
   Ashwaubenon 48, De Pere 28
   Bay Port 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 14
   Crivitz 50, Three Lakes/Phelps 6
   Fall Creek 63, Altoona 25
   Gibraltar 70, Menominee Indian 48
   Gillett 38, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 6
   Green Bay Southwest 45, Green Bay Preble 28
   Janesville Parker 28, Madison East 3
   Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 49, Dominican 0
   Lake Mills 48, Mauston 28
   Laona-Wabeno 54, Elcho/White Lake 8
   Loyal 18, Assumption 0
   Middleton 36, Madison West 0
   Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 20, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 14
   New Berlin Eisenhower 44, Wisconsin Lutheran 30
   Northern Elite 54, Florence 21
   Northwood/Solon Springs 28, Lincoln 24
   Prairie Farm 38, Washburn 8
   Pulaski 47, Sheboygan South 0
   Racine Lutheran 34, Martin Luther 31
   Racine St. Catherine's 75, Saint Thomas More 7
   Regis 35, Osseo-Fairchild 9
   Shoreland Lutheran 34, Catholic Central 6
   St. Marys Springs 2, North Fond du Lac 0
   Stephenson, Mich. 50, Phillips 14
   Sun Prairie 41, Janesville Craig 7
   Tri-County 52, St. John's NW Military Academy 0
   Verona Area 35, Madison Memorial 6
   Wauwatosa East 28, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
   Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 15, De Soto 8
   West Salem 27, La Crosse Central 16
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.