Aspiring football stars get to play at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers' final preseason game Thursday night provided a thrill to some young football players from southern Wisconsin.
    Four 4th grade flag football teams from Cottage Grove got the chance to scrimmage on Lambeau Field during halftime of the Packers-Rams game.
    They also got tickets for the game and got to see the stadium beforehand.

