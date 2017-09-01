Brodhead teen hurt in hit-and-run crash

Police in Brodhead are trying to track down the driver who hit a bicyclist and took off.

Mason Terronez riding his bike in front of his house in Brodhead.

BRODHEAD (WKOW) --- When one Brodhead teenager should be focusing on going back to school, he's now got to worry about recovering from a hit-and-run crash.

Mason Terronez loves riding his bike. But his joy of riding nearly turned tragic when a car hit the Brodhead High School student and didn't stop.

“I was kind of scared and hyped at the same time, Terronez said. “By the time I looked, his car was coming. And I got scared and start pedaling faster. And then he clipped my back tire. Then I spun around and something happened. My front brakes locked up. And when that locked up, I ended up going over my handlebars,” Terronez said.

It happened Wednesday at the intersection of 17th Street and West 5th Avenue in Brodhead.

Luckily Terronez wasn't seriously hurt, escaping with just bumps and bruises.

“I have a big scrape underneath this bandage. I've got two small ones. I have a small one right here and a pretty decent size one on my hip,” he said.

“It's very scary. Because you wonder. I asked him, 'Did you hit your head?' It could have been a lot worse,” said Geri Conway, Terronez's grandmother.

This isn't the first time his bike got clipped by a car while he was riding it. Terronez said about 6 months ago, it happened just a couple blocks away from where the crash happened Wednesday.

“This elderly lady stopped at the stop sign. She kind of blew it though because when I was kind of in the middle. Her car is here and I'm right here. And I'm going and she clipped my back tire too. But she wasn't going fast. So I didn't spin off my bike or anything. And then she got out of the car and made sure I was OK, that I didn't have any scrapes or bruises or nothing. I was just fine.”

Although he's had a couple close calls, Terronez said he's going to keep on riding his bike.

“A lot of people are probably not liking what I do and do dumb tricks on the side. But there's going to be a lot of people seeing me do that.”

Brodhead police are still looking for the driver of the car -- a 2-door, blue Monte Carlo.

Authorities said he is a white man, 30 - 40 years old, with dark hair, a long beard, and wearing a green baseball cap.

Anyone who sees the car should call Brodhead police at (608) 897-2112.