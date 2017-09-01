Second arrest in two days for Madison man

UW-Madison police arrested a man who they say sneaked into a residence hall and went into several women's restrooms, pointing a camera at one woman.More >>
Madison police name a person of interest who's wanted in connection with a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman in critical condition.More >>
The arrival of a popular gas station chain in Madison is sending a local butcher shop packing.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison Police officer is among the hundreds of Airbnb operators who remain without a license to offer the short-term rental service.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) – Smoke from Canadian wildfires has arrived in Southern Wisconsin according to the National Weather Service, and the haze is noticeable in the Madison area.More >>
MINERAL POINT (WKOW) – A crash between two semis near Mineral Point Thursday morning left cheese spilled over the highway. Iowa County dispatch received a call at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 reporting two semis that were in a crash and blocking lanes.More >>
A Wisconsin woman accused of posing as a nurse has been convicted on a felony charge in Marathon County District Court.More >>
Madison College officials announce the location of the new south Madison campus.More >>
There's renewed hope for a Madison transitional shelter for mentally ill homeless people.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI-1) held a roundtable on opioid abuse and prevention with community stakeholders here Thursday morning.More >>
Police in Brodhead are trying to track down the driver who hit a bicyclist and took off.More >>
Porchlight's Safe Haven facility on Nakoosa Trail will shut down at the end of the year, leaving dozens of vulnerable people with uncertain futures. Porchlight's executive director said the federal money they typically receive will go to a different project after the shelter wasn't seen as a priority to the board that ultimately decided its fate.More >>
The arrival of a popular gas station chain in Madison is sending a local butcher shop packing.More >>
Developers and city officials tried to reassure people in a west side Madison neighborhood Wednesday night that bringing more businesses won't hurt their quality of life...More >>
