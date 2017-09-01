Second arrest in two days for Madison man - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Second arrest in two days for Madison man

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two days, two arrests for a Madison man accused of fourth degree sexual assault.
    Madison police say 18 year old Larry Seidl Junior grabbed a woman's butt on State Street Thursday afternoon.
    That's where the assault charge comes from.
    The previous day, police at UW-Madison arrested Seidl after they say he got into a residence hall, went into several women's restrooms and pointed a camera at one woman.

