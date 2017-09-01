BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Madison Police investigate stabbing on North Side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police investigating a violent stabbing on the city's North Side.

It happened just before midnight on the 1700 block of Northport Dr, near the airport. Police say two people, a man in his late 20's and a female in her mid 30's were injured.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say one of the victims had anywhere between four to twenty laceration wounds, while the other was stabbed in the hand.

Police aren't releasing a motive. They are also not treating the incident as domestic assault.

Police say the public is not in any danger.

Stay with 27 News as we continue to follow the latest on this developing story.