UPDATE: New information released in stabbing on Madison's North Side

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities have released new information regarding a stabbing incident on Madison's North Side.

Detectives say Theadosia Edmond, who was arrested for attempted homicide, was dating the man she stabbed. They say the two had a fight, which resulted in the violence.

Madison police say the two were outside in the courtyard area of a Northport Drive apartment complex, where witnesses reported seeing the man punching Edmond before she stabbed him multiple times.

Police say a couple of people suffered minor injuries as they intervened to stop the violence.

The man suffered serious injuries and is in stable condition. Edmond was treated at a hospital and taken to jail. Detectives say the knife has been recovered.

The MPD's Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

UPDATE (WKOW) --A woman has been arrested after a stabbing incident on Madison's North Side.

Police say 35-year old Theadosia Edmond is behind bars for attempted homicide. Police say the crime happened shortly before midnight on Northport, by the airport.

With the help of 911 callers, police found a 29-year-old Madison man with multiple lacerations. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say Edmund had an argument with the man, which led to the stabbing.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police investigating a violent stabbing on the city's North Side.

It happened just before midnight on the 1700 block of Northport Dr, near the airport. Police say two people, a man in his late 20's and a female in her mid 30's were injured.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say one of the victims had anywhere between four to twenty laceration wounds, while the other was stabbed in the hand.

Police aren't releasing a motive. They are also not treating the incident as domestic assault.

Police say the public is not in any danger.

