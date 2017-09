MADISON (WKOW) -- Ahead of the first game of the season, Wake Up Wisconsin hosts a live Badger Bash show from Union South.

You can expect appearances by Bucky, the Badger Nuns and the UW Marching Band.

The special edition of Wake Up Wisconsin will air 6-7 a.m. on WKOW.

Wisconsin's first home game of the 2017 season against Utah State is at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.