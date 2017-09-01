Badger Bash at Union South Friday

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you've never been to Badger Bash, come on over and see what it's all about as you make your way down to the Badgers' game on Friday.

WKOW Sports Director Lance Veeser is emceeing the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. and lasts until game time at Union South.

Spin the WKOW wheel for prizes, join Bucky and the full UW Marching Band in all the fun.

It's game day's best tailgate - just a few steps away from Camp Randall Stadium. The game kicks off at 8:00 p.m.

This event is free, open to the public -- Utah State fans are welcome, too!