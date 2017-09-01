Badger Nuns pray for a W against Utah State Aggies - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badger Nuns pray for a W against Utah State Aggies

Courtesy: The Sisters of Chryst/Facebook Courtesy: The Sisters of Chryst/Facebook

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the Badgers begin the 2017 football season, they do so with some divine intervention.

The Badger Nuns will once again be back on campus cheering on the Badgers.  Sister Mary Bucky, Sister Hail Mary and Sister Mary Touchdown say they have their veils pressed, and they're ready to go.

The sisters will be with us LIVE on Wake Up Wisconsin Friday morning as we kick-off our game day coverage with our Badger Bash special.  You won't want to miss what they have to say about this season!

