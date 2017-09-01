Advance Freakfest tickets on sale Fri.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Advance tickets for Freakfest go on sale Friday, September 1, at 10 a.m.



Tickets are $10. You can buy them at the Coliseum box office. You can also buy them by phone (800) 745-3000 or online.



Tickets will also be available at several businesses in the State Street area. If you wait to buy your tickets until Freakfest, they will cost $15.



Freakfest is October 28th.