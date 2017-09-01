Permit denied for controversial rail line through Rock County

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) – A controversial plan to build a rail line that would begin in Rock County and eventually make its way around Chicago is dead for now.

The federal Surface Transportation Board denied the application in a ruling Aug. 31, 2017.

Because the Board rejected Great Lakes Basin Transportation’s ’s application, the board also discontinued the environmental review process associated with the proposed project, according to a summary of the ruling.

Among the reason for denying the application was the group’s lack of financial resources.

“GLBT's current assets of $151 are so clearly deficient for purposes of constructing a 261-mile rail line that the Board will not proceed with this application given the impacts on stakeholders and the demands upon Board resources,” the board wrote in its ruling.l;

Great Lakes Basin Transportation, Inc. planned to construct and operate an approximately 261-mile rail line that would extend generally from Pinola, Indiana through Illinois to a point near Milton, Wisconsin and would connect with existing Class I and short line railroads, according to GLBT Managing Partner Frank Patton.

The plan had vigorously been opposed by landowners along the route who organized a group called Rock Against the Rail.

During public meetings over the past year, State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton) sympathized with her constituents.

"I know many individuals that it's going to impact their farm, maybe another family members farm that is just causing this great concern," Loudenbeck said.

She says those impacted need to speak up during the 60 day public comment period. She believes it's there where concerns over cut-up land will be addressed.

"If you run a diagonal along someones farm field,you just made it that much harder to plow it," Loudenbeck said about the desire for farmer's to keep their land in perfect squares.