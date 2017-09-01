27 News reporter Hunter Saenz heading to Houston to report on re - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

27 News reporter Hunter Saenz heading to Houston to report on recovery efforts

HOUSTON (WKOW) -- As residents of southern Wisconsin rally to support relief efforts in Texas, a variety of aid groups from the area are heading to the Gulf Coast as well.

WKOW’s Hunter Saenz is traveling to Texas to report on their efforts to support the recovery effort. Beginning today, Saenz will provide regular reports from the disaster area to bring you stories of local residents providing help.

Saenz is from the Houston area and has maintained strong connections with many people affected the Hurricane Harvey and the flooding that followed.

Saenz will provide daily updates on air, online and on our Facebook page throughout the holiday weekend.

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by Hurricane Harvey, please contact Austin at news@wrex.com. 

