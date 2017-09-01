Mike Leckrone & the UW Marching Band perform during Badger Bash show

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW Marching Band performed on Wake Up Wisconsin under the direction of its legendary director, Mike Leckrone.

The group was part of WKOW's live Badger Bash show ahead of Wisconsin's first home game of the 2017 season against Utah State. Bucky Badger helped get things going as well as only Bucky can!

Leckrone tells 27 News they always get excited for a new season and seeing the fans at Badger Bash is what keeps him going every year.

Click on the videos to watch the band's performances and the interview with Mike Leckrone.