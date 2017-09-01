Officer-Involved death investigation in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says they are investigating an officer-involved death that took place Friday morning.



A press released from State Attorney General Brad Schimel's office says a Grant County Sheriff's deputies attempted to make contact with a suspect located at a residence near Highway 18 and Clark Road, which is in Mt. Hope.



The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave per protocol. The release did not indicate the cause or the consequences that led to the death. Stay tuned to WKOW.com and 27 News at 5 and 6 for the very latest in this developing story.