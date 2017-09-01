Officer-Involved death investigation in Grant County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Officer-Involved death investigation in Grant County

Posted: Updated:

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says they are investigating an officer-involved death that took place Friday morning.

A press released from State Attorney General Brad Schimel's office says a Grant County Sheriff's deputies attempted to make contact with a suspect located at a residence near Highway 18 and Clark Road, which is in Mt. Hope.

The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave per protocol. The release did not indicate the cause or the consequences that led to the death. Stay tuned to WKOW.com and 27 News at 5 and 6 for the very latest in this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.