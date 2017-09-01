Houston mayor seeks help from cities across the country

MADISON (WKOW) – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has reached out to mayors across the country for help responding to the great needs in his city following Hurricane Harvey.

Turner's office also is coordinating inbound trucks that are bringing supplies to the city (see below.)

Following a conference call yesterday with Turner, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin said in a news conference todday the most urgent need is cash assistance.

Turner has established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund that will accept tax deductible flood relief donations, according to a news release from Soglin's office.

The fund is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

“We are getting calls from across the country and right here in our hometown, and the generosity of people who understand this disaster is truly amazing,” Turner said in a news release. “Together we can make a difference to those who will need extensive help to get back on their feet once this storm is over.”

Methods to Donate: Online Credit Card Donations: Visit www.ghcf.org. Online credit card donations will be assessed a small fee, typically 3%, by the credit card companies. Donors have the option of increasing their credit card donations to cover this fee.

Checks/Money Orders: Mail to Greater Houston Community Foundation, 5120 Woodway Drive, Suite 6000, Houston, TX 77056. Transfer Cash by Wire:

Wire To: JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. Houston, TX ABA # 021000021 For credit to: Greater Houston Community Foundation A/C#: 849170287

For further credit to: Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund For stocks, corporate bonds and other marketable securities, please contact: donorservices@ghcf.org

Personal items

Toiletries, Cleaning Supplies, Diapers: Mayor Turner specifically said that people in his city and region have an immediate need for toiletries, cleaning supplies, and diapers.

Cities wishing to send these supplies via truck are requested to send details of what to expect to Carlecia Wright at Carlecia.Wright@houstontx.gov.

Inbound trucks should go to: NRG Center 9063 Main Street Houston, Texas 77054 POC at site 713-545-4333 For transportation or routes if issues arise call 832-256-1630 Deliver to Yellow Lot If issue arise you can also contact Marsha Murray at 832-971-0819 / Marsha.Murray@houstontx.gov