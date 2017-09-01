Only on 27 News: Baraboo family warns pet owners about sugar free gum dangers

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A Baraboo family almost loses their dog to a few pieces of chewing gum. About a month, Jackson, an 80-pound 2-year-old rescue, was rushed to Middleton Emergency Veterinary Services.

"Just gum, what's it gonna do to my dog? In this case, it was much worse," Jeremy Reynolds said. His wife was the one who found Jackson lying limp on the floor after bouncing up on the kitchen table to eat some Orbit's sugar-free chewing gum.

"His tongue was just hanging outside his mouth, he couldn't lift up his head," she said.

Dr. Josh Smith sees about a hundred of this kind of cases each year and warns pet owners to pay attention and not leave sugar-free gum lying around.

"It does drop the body's blood sugar way down," Dr. Smith said. He blames the Xylitol for causing most of the sugar-substitute problems.

'It can impact their liver as well and cause necrosis or damage to their liver," he said.

Dr. Smith says Jackson ate 10 pieces of the popular chewing gum, but it was enough that if he hadn't gotten to the hospital, the overdose could have been fatal. He says Orbit's puts the most Xylitol in their gum of any brand he's seen, but others can still prove lethal.

"Orbit's gum has the most, we know that Trident will have a reasonable amount, but it's not the first ingredient," he said. "Other sugar alcohols like sorbitol will not cause the same effect to dogs," Dr. Smith added.

If you'd like to help Jackson's family pay for his expensive medical bills, click here.