Badger Hockey Adds Goalie Kyle Hayton

Wisconsin Men's Hockey announced the addition of goalie Kyle Hayton on Friday. Hayton comes to the Badgers a graduate transfer from St. Lawrence where he was the ECAC Goaltender of the Year and a second-team All-American as a junior in 2016-17. That year Hayton also established program records for career wins, appearances, saves, shutouts and goals against average.

The addition comes after goalie Matt Jurusik announced he would leave the program.