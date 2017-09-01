Badger Hockey Adds Goalie Kyle Hayton - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badger Hockey Adds Goalie Kyle Hayton

MADISON (WKOW) -

Wisconsin Men's Hockey announced the addition of goalie Kyle Hayton on Friday.  Hayton comes to the Badgers a graduate transfer from St. Lawrence where he was the ECAC Goaltender of the Year and a second-team All-American as a junior in 2016-17.  That year Hayton also established program records for career wins, appearances, saves, shutouts and goals against average.

The addition comes after goalie Matt Jurusik announced he would leave the program.

