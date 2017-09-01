Adams County deputies pull woman from sinking car - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Adams County deputies pull woman from sinking car

Posted: Updated:

TOWN OF PRESTON (WKOW) -- Adams County deputies pulled a woman from a car that was sinking this morning, after it drove into Big Roche a Cri Lake near the Town of Preston.

The deputies arrived and found the vehicle, which had drove off of Highway 13, was rapidly sinking with a woman inside. She was the only person in the vehicle.

They went into the water and pulled the woman out. She had some injuries and was taken to Moundview Memorial Hospital. She is now undergoing a mental health evaluation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.