Fifteen agencies respond to Dodge County fire Friday

CLYMAN (WKOW) -- Firefighters from agencies across Dodge County responded early Friday to a fully engulfed structure fire in the Town of Clyman.

According to fire officials, calls began streaming in shortly before noon of a fire on the 4000 block of N. Welsh Rd.

Upon arrival firefighters found a shed completely engulfed along with a garage and another neighboring shed in flames. Fifteen other agencies were called in to assist with the fire.

One car was able to be salvaged but much of everything else was destroyed. officials say the home owner had been burning leaves and other debris when the wind shifted; igniting the two sheds, and the garage.

The blaze took over 3 hours to contain, luckily no one was hurt. Officials are continuing to investigate the fire.