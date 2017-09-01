Wisconsin sending team to help in Harvey recovery efforts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin state agencies are now responding to Texas to help in Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

Fifteen state workers representing the Department of Natural Resources Incident Management Teams will join two members from the Minnesota DNR and respond to College Station, Texas, to manage a supply receiving and distribution center.

“Texas needs help and it’s with great pride we can offer support through this coordinated multi-agency effort,” said Governor Scott Walker. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims as they recover from this devastating storm.”

“With the ongoing challenges we’ve all been witnessing in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, we know resources nationally are spread thin,” says Trent Marty, WDNR Forest Protection Director. “The State of Texas made a special request for our team. Requests like this from outside Wisconsin’s borders are not uncommon. Everyone benefits from this type of shared effort.”

The Wisconsin National Guard has provided a RC-26 aircraft and is in the process of deploying Wisconsin’s 22-member 54th Civil Support Team. Additionally, the entire 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team remains ready to be ordered to state active duty and provide support to civil authorities.