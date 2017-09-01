Trucks quickly fill up for Harvey supply drive in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Many local companies are joining in to help in the Harvey relief efforts.



Farm and Fleet teamed up with the J.J. Watt Foundation to collect supply donations in Janesville on Friday. The trucks quickly filled up.



Many customers bought things at the store and donated them directly to supply drive in the parking lot.



Pet supplies, buckets, towels and cleaning supplies were just some of the things collected.



"It's been amazing. There was a couple, notes written on pet food bags, love from Janesville with a kids signature. Just somethings in the Midwest that we're sending down to Houston," said Farm & Fleet Public Relations Coordinator Dormie Roberts.