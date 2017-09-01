Watertown man found guilty of trying to kill estranged wife is s - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Watertown man found guilty of trying to kill estranged wife is sentenced

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Watertown man convicted in the attempted murder of his estranged wife has been sentenced.

Online court records show Randy Frye faces13 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision. He was sentenced in a Dane County court.

Authorities say Frye beat his wife with a hammer repeatedly at her home in Cottage Grove before trying to kill himself in May of 2016.

