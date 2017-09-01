West Nile virus in Sauk County

BARABOO (WKOW) -- A case of West Nile virus has turned up in Sauk County.

Health officials say a horse tested positive, which they say means there are mosquitos in the area infected with West Nile than can transmit the virus to people and other animals.

Most cases of West Nile virus infection are mild and go unreported, but severe cases can cause coma and paralysis.

Last year, 13 people caught West Nile in Wisconsin.